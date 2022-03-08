The conversation left many social media users horrified, as well as Luna. Photo / YouTube, Luna Montana

The conversation left many social media users horrified, as well as Luna. Photo / YouTube, Luna Montana

A young woman has shared shocking footage of two "gross old men" making despicable comments about her during a figure skating lesson – despite admitting they shouldn't be looking because she was "too young".

Luna Montana, 21, had set up her phone to record her efforts at an ice rink in California, US, and in the process caught the men, one of who admits he's in his fifties, "lusting" over her.

The unidentified men appear to be unaware their conversation – which discusses their struggle "not to look" at her body – was being recorded.

The professional ballerina, who documents her life on social media, shared the shocking conversation her phone picked up on TikTok where it rightfully angered hordes of women who slammed the "disgusting" comments.

"Caught two gross men talking about me at my figure skating lesson," she captioned the clip.

"I despise men!"

The two men, who appear to be watching from the sidelines, began by discussing her skating before the conversation turned "inappropriate".

"It's hard not to pay attention," said one of the men, after the other claimed he hadn't been watching.

"Well, I hear that," he agreed.

"You know, she's half naked. She's only 15, I mean she looks like she's 15, but she's probably only 17," the first man continued.

"When you're young, especially if you're, like, a woman you're gonna probably express your sexuality."

Despite the man's comments, Luna is fully clothed, wearing black yoga pants and a long-sleeve shirt which covered most of her body.

In earlier stages of the lesson she was also wearing a pink jacket, but took it off after she became hot.

Luna Montana, 21, was recording her figure skating lesson when she caught something "despicable" on camera. Photo / YouTube, Luna Montanaa

"I try not to look because I'm assuming everyone here is too young," the second man remarked.

"I'm 52 so I'm like over the hill. I could dream but that's all it is. I shouldn't because you know, it's not good. I'm 52, I'm over the hill, I'm married," the first guy said back to him.

On YouTube, Luna explained she discovered the "absolutely disgusting" conversation when watching back the video.

"I could not believe my ears. I'm literally sitting here editing this video, I did not know that was in this footage but I am so disturbed – I can't believe I got that conversation on film," she explains.

"The fact that he goes about and says it's hard not to pay attention, that I'm 'half naked' – literally most of my body is covered I'm not half naked.

"Saying I'm expressing my sexuality – what are you saying? I'm so innocent, just trying to do a little figure skating and that has to happen?"

Luna goes on to express her fury at the men for "sexualising" her, pointing out there were much younger girls around her who were minors.

"If they thought I was 15, I can't even imagine. It's so f***ed up, it makes me want to throw up," she said.

Women on TikTok have been quick to blast the men for their behaviour, branding it "despicable".

"The fact she's almost completely covered with clothes," one commented.

"Please tell me you told the staff, that guy could be seriously dangerous being around kids," another said.

Two men watching from the sidelines were discussing her "nearly naked" outfit choice. Photo / YouTube

While one said: "A young person should be able to wear anything and not be sexualised."

Others tried to argue the second guy tried to defuse the situation, but most were quick to shut that down, stating it was part of the "problem".

"Anyone who is sticking up for guy 2 is part of the problem as well. Not saying anything is contributing to the issue," one raged.

"While the second man does seem over it he shows that men will NOT check other men. So WE HAVE TO. and then we are over dramatic for it," another agreed.