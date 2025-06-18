Catherine, Princess of Wales, cancelled her Royal Ascot appearance to focus on her cancer recovery. Photo / Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, pulled out of a high-profile horse racing event this week – an unexpected cancellation that renewed attention on her ongoing recovery from cancer.

Kate, as she is widely known, was described in British media reports to be “disappointed” not to attend the Royal Ascot, a signature event for Britain’s royals. She is trying to “find the right balance as she fully returns to public-facing engagements”, the Press Association news agency said.

Catherine’s name had appeared in the Ascot’s official guest list of those in the carriage procession, with her husband Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Ascot later published a revised list of names.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were at Royal Ascot. Photo / Getty Images

Kensington Palace confirmed that William attended the event without his wife. Catherine’s mother, Carole Middleton, was also present and was photographed with her daughter-in-law, Alizee Thevenet, the wife of Catherine’s brother, James Middleton.