They're often regarded as two of the most popular members of the monarchy - and it seems Sophie and Kate are set to become the power duo of Charles' new look firm. Photo / Getty Images

Often at the top of the popularity polls when it comes to members of the monarchy, it is no surprise that Kate and Sophie are the power duo of Charles’ newly slimmed down firm, according to Daily Mail.

After King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation on Saturday, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh teamed up with their spouses to host the Buckingham Palace garden party yesterday.

Queen-to-be Kate wore an Elie Saab dress and matching hat combo, which bears striking similarities to an outfit she once wore to Royal Ascot, and accessorised her ensemble with glittering diamond and blue topaz earrings by Kiki McDonough.

Duchess Sophie perfectly coordinated with the Princess of Wales in a similar blue dress - which she had also donned to Royal Ascot in the past.

Due to the party being the first major royal event following the King’s coronation, the women’s close and supportive bond was put on display for all to see, marking them at the forefront of Charles’ new reign.

This isn’t the first time Sophie and Kate have been a force to be reckoned with. The pair have showcased their close friendship on multiple occasions over the years.

The Princess of Wales teamed up with the Duchess of Edinburgh along with their husbands, to host the Buckingham Palace garden party yesterday. Photo / Instagram @princeandprincessofwales

In 2020, Sophie celebrated her 55th birthday with the Princess of Wales as she and William hosted the UK-Africa investment summit at Buckingham Palace.

It also was revealed that the duo, with Camilla in tow, made phone calls during the lockdowns to the elderly, self-isolating and vulnerable to check in on them and raise spirits during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The three royals took part in the NHS Volunteer Responders programme, which enlisted participants to ‘check-in and chat’ with people during the pandemic, according to People.

They also spoke to nurses in seven different Commonwealth countries together, including Australia, Malawi, Sierra Leone, Bahamas, Cyprus and the UK.

While chatting to medical professionals in Cyprus and learning that one of their ex-partners was a teacher, Sophie quipped that she would be “recruited” for Kate’s homeschooling efforts, to which Kate replied: “I would quite like her to come and help me with homeschooling.”

Prince William, Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Sophie, Prince Edward, James Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor attend the hockey during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 . Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess of Edinburgh even entered a portrait to Kate’s Hold Still photography competition during the Covid-19 pandemic - an initiative that asked the public to send in pictures that summarised their lockdown experiences.

Since then, the pair have appeared close - and stronger - than ever, attending the Commonwealth Games together last year, as well as being there for each other after the Queen’s death in September.

And, as a sweet gesture, Sophie was among the first attendees to arrive at Kate’s Christmas carol service last year.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Kate, Princess of Wales, on Buckingham Palace balcony surrounded by their children and husbands following the coronation ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

She was also given the privilege of sitting next to the Princess of Wales for the duration of the service.

Throughout all the coronation celebrations and events, Kate and Sophie seemed to gravitate towards each, even standing side-by-side on the Buckingham Palace balcony with their children and husbands.

And the duo stood next to each other for the official coronation portraits released earlier in the week.



