Catherine, Princess of Wales (Patron of the Rugby Football Union) takes part in a game of walking touch rugby as she visits Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7, 2023 in Maidenhead, England. Photo / Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales (Patron of the Rugby Football Union) takes part in a game of walking touch rugby as she visits Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7, 2023 in Maidenhead, England. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: Content may be distressing

The Princess of Wales has shared an emotional moment with a mum whose daughter took her own life at the end of April.

Mum-of-three Sarah Renton’s 17-year-old girl Issy Phipps tragically died after a brutal struggle with depression.

Yesterday, Renton shared a heart-to-heart with fellow mum-of-three Kate Middleton during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club as part of her Shaping Us campaign. The grieving mum gave the Princess of Wales a pair of earrings made by her cousin in her daughter’s memory.

The royal was visibly moved by the sweet gesture and embraced Renton with a warm hug.

Renton, who coaches the under-14 boys rugby at the English club, later revealed that Kate had promised to wear the jewellery at a later date to remember Issy’s life.

Phipps, who was a keen rugby player, had played for Maidenhead RFC since the age of 4, before moving to Reading RFC.

Kate embraces Sarah Renton after taking part in a game of walking touch rugby during a visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club. Photo / Getty Images

For several years, the rugby star played at county level. Phipps even made the England U18s touch rugby team in the European Championships last year - where she brought home a gold medal.

A charity match between Maidenhead RFC and Macclesfield was held in her memory after her death and Renton and Issy’s father Simon attended.

The earrings were in the shape of stars. The proceeds from the sale of the earrings will be given to mental health charity Brave Minds.

After meeting Kate, who is the Patron of the Rugby Football Union, Renton said Brave Minds supports children via rugby clubs.

“Mental health is such an important issue.

“She was wonderful, Issy, a real breath of fresh air.

“She had wonderful, wonderful friends, surrounded herself with the best people. She was owning life, doing so well in her A levels, she was going to do an elite rugby programme, she played touch rugby for England and got a gold medal in the summer.

“But she was also struggling with depression. Everything was harder than it was supposed to be.

“We thought she was obviously doing better than she was. But I think one of the things we are looking at is GPs, medication and lack of support.

“She got herself in a bit of a vacuum. It’s affected a lot of the parents and children here at the club but we are getting through it together.”

The grieving mother also gushed over the Princess and her visit to the rugby club, saying that it is obvious that Kate is “passionate about what she does”.

Where to get help

If you are worried about your or someone else’s mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 , free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.











