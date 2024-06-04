James Middleton thanks his late dog for bringing him a wife and 7-month-old Inigo. Photo / Getty Images

James Middleton thanks his late dog for bringing him a wife and 7-month-old Inigo. Photo / Getty Images

James Middleton has shared a rare photo of his son, as he credited his late black cocker spaniel for giving him a family.

The younger brother of the Princess of Wales shared images of his wife, Alizee Thevenet, and their son accompanied by two of the family’s dogs in an Instagram post.

The 37-year-old captured photos and a video of 7-month-old Inigo and thanked his late dog, Ella, for bringing him and his French wife together.

The photos show Inigo, wearing navy dungarees and a white top with a Peter Pan collar, sitting on the grass next to one of the family pets.

He can also be seen playing with the dogs next to his 34-year-old mother, a financial analyst, who is sitting next to him wearing a pink dress.

The images are reported to have been taken at Goodwoof, a celebration of dogs that takes place at the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex each May.

Middleton was giving a reading at the event for his forthcoming memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, named after his pet who died last year after 15 years spent together.

The businessman and author captioned the post: “I wish moments like this could last forever.

James Middleton pictured with his wife, Alizee Thevenet, in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

“This special moment is all thanks to Ella. Let me explain; Alizee, Inigo and all the dogs came to hear me speak for the first time about my book Meet Ella.

“Ella introduced me to Alizee, a few years later we got married, another year or so later Inigo arrived. Ella and Inigo never me,t but every moment Ella is with us.

“So if it wasn’t for that moment … I would not have been able to capture this moment.”