The Princess of Wales is helping Prince George revise for his upcoming maths exams. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton has revealed she is helping her son Prince George study for his fast-approaching maths exams.

The Princess of Wales, 41, chatted to students preparing for their A-level exams at the Fitzalan High School in Cardiff while visiting Wales to mark the beginning of Black History Month, reports Daily Mail.

“George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says: ‘Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time’,” she shared.

After talking about George’s early experience with exams, she said: “But when it gets to A-levels you feel like you’re on it.”

As George gets older, the Windsors seem to be fully focused on his education, with the Princess opting to stay home instead of joining her husband Prince William for the Earthshot Prize in November to help George revise for his exams.

Kate will also not be joining her husband in Singapore next month, instead staying with her children at their family home in Windsor.

Princess Kate and Prince William are strongly focused on the education of their children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Photo / AP

The Daily Mail confirmed that the royal will be staying in the UK as it is understood that “Prince George has exams that week and she wants to be at home to support him”.

George, who is in Year 6 at the Lambrook School in Berkshire, will write his Key Stage 2 SATs this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ kids moved schools after the couple set up a new home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park.

Prince William and Kate had their hearts set on the outdoors-based preparatory school, bragging 21 hectares of land. Fees for the school will cost the couple more than £50,000 ($102,500) a year.

The Berkshire school for 3- to 13-year-olds is just a 10-minute drive from their new abode - and offers “first-class teaching and superb facilities”, such as a 25-metre swimming pool, a nine-hole golf course, a squash court, cricket and other sports pitches.

The Waleses have also reportedly been seen looking at Eton with Prince George, hinting that the future king might follow in his father’s footsteps in three years.



