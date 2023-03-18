The couple raised a glass to the Princess' new role. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Kate has received a new title and it’s one she inherited from her husband.

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated St Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards on Friday but it seems there was another reason for the royals to raise a glass.

Kate, 41, formally became the regiment’s Colonel - a title she took over from Prince William who is now head of the Welsh Guards.

Accepting her first salute at the St Patrick’s Day festivities, the princess told the guards she “couldn’t be prouder” to stand in front of them and called the role a “true honour.

“I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do. This is a responsibility I do not take lightly,” she said.

During the ceremony, she was gifted posies by the daughters of Warrant Office Second Class Alistair Wigley - six-year-old Aoife and four-year-old Alice whom she graciously thanked and told them that they looked “gorgeous”.

It is a true honour to be Colonel of the @irish_guards, whose enthusiasm, pride and dedication - plus boundless sense of humour - makes them so unique. pic.twitter.com/fl15zYjw5z — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 17, 2023

Kate was honoured by her husband during a speech he gave later in the day.

Speaking to the guardsmen, the heir to the throne said being their Colonel was “one of the great honours of my life”.

He continued, “I may be stepping aside, but in Colonel Catherine you have a committed, focused, and already incredibly loyal 11th Colonel.

“As you serve together over the years ahead, know that I will continue to watch you, with huge pride in having been one of you.”

It comes after the royal couple appeared at the BAFTAs last month and were caught in a rare public display of affection.

Much to the delight of fans, the Princess of Wales was caught giving Prince William and cheeky tap on the behind before they walked the red carpet.

William and Kate whispered to each other before the flirty exchange was captured on camera.

It was a rare moment of affection for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who appeared to be relaxed as they enjoyed attending the event and walking the red carpet together.