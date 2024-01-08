Kate Middleton is said to have been left "heartbroken" following a row with Prince William regarding where their son, Prince George, should be sent to high school. Photo / Mark Cuthbert

Kate Middleton has allegedly been left “heartbroken” by Prince William after an “argument” over where to send Prince George, 10, to high school when he turns 13.

William, 41, and his brother Prince Harry, 39, previously attended Eton College, in a departure from the traditional education of two previous generations of British royalty.

Prince Philip and his sons King Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward were all educated at the Scottish boarding school Gordonstoun.

William is eager to enrol George at his alma mater when he comes of high school age. However, Kate, 41, is said to be less than thrilled about the proposition.

According to Touch Weekly, a source with ties to the royals shared that Princess Kate is against sending George to the prestigious single-sex boarding school.

Kate had been “horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that”, explained the insider.

The princess went to a girls-only boarding school called Downe House in Berkshire, England. She reportedly “hated” the school and left mid-term.

Kate ended up moving to Marlborough College, a co-educational boarding school in Wiltshire. She stayed there for the rest of her schooling and now wants George to attend there instead of Eton College.

Kate wants to send Prince George to Malborough College. However, Prince William wants his son to follow in his footsteps. Photo / WireImage

Eton College is near Windsor Castle, and that made it a suitable place for William and Harry to attend while they fulfilled their royal duties as teenagers.

The insider noted: “Kate thinks sending George to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy.”

Kate and William have spent countless hours “arguing” over the decision for George to be sent to boarding school at Eton College, according to the source.

“Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition,” shared the source.

Yet Kate is apparently “finally giving in” as William seems to have “won” the argument, emerging victorious in the final decision.

The Prince of Wales began schooling at Eton in 1995, going on to graduate in 2000. According to the school’s website, tuition sits near £53,398 ($108,653) a year.

Eton College has deep ties to the British monarchy. King Henry VI founded the prestigious school in 1440, and many of its alumni are or have gone on to become high-profile public figures in the UK.

Eton’s alumni include adventurer Bear Grylls, actor Tom Hiddleston, writer George Orwell, and several prime ministers such as David Cameron and Boris Johnson.

George, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are enrolled at Lambrook School, an elite co-educational prep school in Winkfield Row.

Rumours of George’s potential enrolment at Eton College began circulating in June last year after he was seen visiting the school with his family.