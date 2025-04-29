- The Princess of Wales debuted a new honey-brown hairstyle on her 14th wedding anniversary.
- Kate and Prince William are visiting the Isle of Mull, meeting local craftspeople and residents.
- This marks Kate’s first overnight tour since her cancer remission announcement earlier this year.
The Princess of Wales has debuted a new hairstyle as she marked her 14th wedding anniversary with a trip to Scotland with Prince William.
Kate has been known for her trademark long, dark hair for years, but has now opted for a lighter, honey-brown hue as the Northern Hemisphere summer approaches.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey, are currently on a two-day visit to the Isle of Mull, off the country’s west coast.