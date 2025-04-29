The whistlestop tour will see them meet with local craftspeople, farmers and residents and help highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are on a two-day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona. Photo / WireImage

For their overnight stay, William and Kate are staying in a self-catering cottage, where it’s expected they’ll celebrate their special occasion privately.

The pair actually first met in Scotland, while they were classmates at the University of St Andrew’s in Fife back in 2001.

They soon began dating, and wed on April 29, 2011, in a lavish royal event watched by an estimated billion people around the world.

Meanwhile, their Scottish getaway this week marks Kate’s first overnight tour since her cancer diagnosis early last year.

Princess Kate sported lighter, honey-brown hair in Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

She stepped back from royal duties after going public with her difficult news, undergoing chemotherapy for several months before announcing she had completed treatment in September.

Earlier this year, Kate revealed she is now in remission, and is continuing her gradual return to public life.