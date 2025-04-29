Advertisement
Princess Kate debuts new hair as she celebrates wedding anniversary in Scotland

By Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Catherine, Princess of Wales is on a trip to Scotland with her husband, Prince William. Photo / Getty Images

  • The Princess of Wales debuted a new honey-brown hairstyle on her 14th wedding anniversary.
  • Kate and Prince William are visiting the Isle of Mull, meeting local craftspeople and residents.
  • This marks Kate’s first overnight tour since her cancer remission announcement earlier this year.

The Princess of Wales has debuted a new hairstyle as she marked her 14th wedding anniversary with a trip to Scotland with Prince William.

Kate has been known for her trademark long, dark hair for years, but has now opted for a lighter, honey-brown hue as the Northern Hemisphere summer approaches.

Kate has been known for her trademark long, dark hair for years. Photo / Getty Images
The couple, who tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey, are currently on a two-day visit to the Isle of Mull, off the country’s west coast.

The whistlestop tour will see them meet with local craftspeople, farmers and residents and help highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are on a two-day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona. Photo / WireImage
For their overnight stay, William and Kate are staying in a self-catering cottage, where it’s expected they’ll celebrate their special occasion privately.

The pair actually first met in Scotland, while they were classmates at the University of St Andrew’s in Fife back in 2001.

They soon began dating, and wed on April 29, 2011, in a lavish royal event watched by an estimated billion people around the world.

Meanwhile, their Scottish getaway this week marks Kate’s first overnight tour since her cancer diagnosis early last year.

Princess Kate sported lighter, honey-brown hair in Scotland. Photo / Getty Images
She stepped back from royal duties after going public with her difficult news, undergoing chemotherapy for several months before announcing she had completed treatment in September.

Earlier this year, Kate revealed she is now in remission, and is continuing her gradual return to public life.

