“I’m enjoying it very much so far,” Alexandra told NRK.

“I think Sydney was the right choice for me.”

The Royal House of Norway shared several photos of the princess on campus and at a number of iconic landmarks.

Alexandra has started a three-year bachelor’s degree in social science, specialising in international relations and political economy.

“I definitely think that my education will be very relevant to the job I will do in the future,” she said.

“I think it is important to have a basic understanding of the political system, of international relations, and how things work.”

She said the move has allowed her to fly under the radar and live a more normal life.

“I have experienced some paparazzi here, there have been some situations that may seem a little uncomfortable, but fortunately it has calmed down a lot over time.”

The princess, who is reportedly a keen surfer, said she has already experienced the waves Australia has to offer.

Her move to Sydney is taking the young royal away from official duties for three years.

She won’t be away from home for long because she is expected to return to her family in time for Christmas.