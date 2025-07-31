Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Princess Diana’s former personal chef reveals her favourite breakfast

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Princess Diana on a visit to Melbourne in January 1988. Photo / AFP

Princess Diana on a visit to Melbourne in January 1988. Photo / AFP

Princess Diana’s favourite breakfast has been revealed by her former personal chef.

The princess, who was 36 when she was killed almost 28 years ago in a Paris car crash, was fixated on having overnight oats almost every morning at Kensington Palace in the 1990s, long before the trend took

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save