Overnight oats, originally known as bircher muesli, were created by Swiss nutritionist Dr Maximilian Oskar Bircher‑Benner in the early 20th century to provide patients with a healthy, convenient dish.

McGrady said Diana brought the concept to Britain decades before it became mainstream.

“Now, overnight oats is popular. Everybody is eating them, they date back to 2012 … but Princess Diana was eating overnight oats almost 20 years earlier in 1993.”

McGrady described the recipe he prepared for Diana as using rolled oats – not “quick oats” – which he said would be steeped overnight in fresh juice such as orange, then mixed with yoghurt for protein.

A drizzle of raw honey was added for sweetness, and he would stir in blueberries, chopped walnuts, apple, lemon juice and sometimes chia seeds or other berries.

“The rolled oats, in my opinion, are the best.

“With the raw honey, just do that to taste … If you like it really, really sweet, then obviously put a little bit more in, but not too much.”

He joked that the dish was so good that Diana requested it “every day” and that he would double the portion so the palace kitchen staff could enjoy it too.

He presented the dish in a glass tumbler garnished with blueberries and walnuts, explaining: “It’s so much cheaper than buying it ready-made at the store.”

Nutrition experts have praised overnight oats for lowering the risks of diabetes and obesity, and reducing cholesterol.

Celebrities such as Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow and Victoria Beckham have publicly championed the dish in recent years for its balance of taste and health benefits.