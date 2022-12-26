Princess Charlotte’s delight at Christmas carol surprise

Cute moments from Princess Charlotte were captured at Together at Christmas, the annual carol-singing event her mother has spearheaded. Photo /Getty Images

Attending the family’s annual Christmas carol event turned into unexpected delight for Princess Charlotte when she realised her favourite bear would be making an appearance - of sorts.

Sitting with her parents William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her big brother, George, at the Together at Christmas carol concert, Charlotte appears thrilled when Paddington Bear is mentioned and Hugh Bonneville, who stars as Mr Brown in the 2020 movie, takes to the stage.

Look at Princess Charlotte’s excitement when Hugh Bonneville (who starred in the Paddington films) takes the stage at #TogetherAtChristmas 😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/tigh2ELHTA — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) December 24, 2022

The carol event is broadcast in the UK and 7-year-old Charlotte was captured looking at her mother in disbelief before turning to the stage and beaming over Bonneville.

Another photo because Princess Charlotte’s excitement at Paddington and the way her mum is looking at her is too sweet😭🥰 pic.twitter.com/fzBEVOs8r5 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) December 24, 2022

Her doting mother is also captured looking amused by her daughter’s glee as the two watch on and enjoy the performance.

The Princess of Wales led the event and shared moving words ahead of the service.

According to The Sun, she acknowledged: “This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey. Photo / Getty Images

She said that for this year’s service “hundreds of inspiring individuals” had been invited.

“Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others.

“Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us.”

She dedicated the service to the Queen and “all those who are sadly no longer with us”.