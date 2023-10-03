Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have a cute nickname for their daughter, Sienna. Photo / Getty Images

Little Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, the daughter of Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi has recently been revealed - if only from behind - to the world. Now the tiny royal’s sweet nickname has also been shared, thanks to birthday well-wishes posted by her father’s ex-wife.

Dera Huang, the mother of Sienna’s half brother, Christopher Woolf, revealed Sienna’s family name is “Cece” when she commented on an adorable photo of the tot to celebrate her second birthday.

The image, which shows Sienna walking away from the camera in a paisley dress and big sombrero, was the first picture her parents shared of the great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Posted by her father, Mapelli Mozzi captioned the special snap: “Happy Birthday Baby Girl. You bring us so much love and joy every day.”

Among more than 600 comments, some of which were from fans complaining that the photo was a “waste of time” because they couldn’t see Sienna’s face, Huang wrote: “Happy birthday Cece”, alongside red heart emojis, revealing the little girl’s nickname.

The only other image which has come close to revealing “Cece’s” face is a photo shared by her aunt, Princess Eugenie, of the little royal with her cousin, August, at London Zoo.

Born on September 18. Sienna is 10th in line to the British throne, however she does not hold a royal title.

According to the Daily Mail, only grandchildren of the monarch through the male line are bestowed a title - hence why Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet can tack on “Prince” and “Princess” to their names.

However, through her father, descended from Italian nobility, Sienna does inherit the title of “Nobile Donna”. She will also eventually inherit the family’s seat, the 18th-century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy, reports the Daily Mail.

Sienna’s name has special meaning for the family.

The princess is understood to have chosen a name starting with “S” as a nod to her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and to acknowledge the colour of the child’s hair being like her mother and grandmother’s.

A source told Hello! magazine: “They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess, and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess’ hair colour and Beatrice’s which the new baby shares.”



