The Queen attends emotional service for Prince Philip. Video / The Royal Family

Princess Beatrice was overwhelmed with emotion as she attended her grandfather Prince Philip's memorial service.

A second goodbye was had for the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey with many of the royal family in attendance.

Multiple members of the family were visibly upset as the day marked almost one year since the Duke's death but, unlike at his funeral, they were able to comfort one another free from Covid restrictions.

Princess Beatrice was seen visibly upset at the beginning of the memorial service. Photo / The Royal Family

A video of the service shows the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew overcome with tears as attendees stood to begin paying their respects, she then pulled a tissue out of her handbag and hid her face behind her hymn sheet.

Princess Beatrice sat close to her cousin, Prince William, during the service and was accompanied by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and sister Princess Eugene and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice was seen overwhelmed with emotion at her grandfathers memorial as she covered her face with a hymn sheet. Photo / The Royal Family

Prince Andrew was also at the service despite recent sexual assault allegations laid against him by Virginia Giuffre. It is reported the Prince paid Giuffre up to £12 million.

Throughout the ceremony, the Queen was seated with her son, Prince Charles and both were visibly upset with tears in their eyes.

AP has reported the Queen was deeply involved in the planning of the service and wanted many hymns and tributes from the charities Philip supported included. Because of Covid restrictions at the time of the Duke's funeral last year some of his wishes were unfulfilled including a congregation performance of the rousing hymn, Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer. However, his wishes were successfully honoured today.

Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99 with reports stating the Queen was at his side when he died "peacefully" in his sleep.

Since the Duke's death, the Queen has suffered her own health issues including battling Covid this year. The Duke's memorial service marks the first major engagement outside of her home, Windsor Castle, in almost six months.

Because of mobility issues, the Queen entered the memorial through a side door in an effort to shorten the distance to her seat.