Princess Beatrice and Edoardo name daughter Sienna Elizabeth after Queen

Princess Beatrice of York and Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Getty Images

Britain's Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their newborn daughter Sienna Elizabeth.

In a tweet on Friday, Beatrice revealed the name — in full, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi — alongside a picture of the newborn's footprints.

👣 We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.



We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna. pic.twitter.com/6abMIXDSLT — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) October 1, 2021

Sienna Elizabeth is Queen Elizabeth II's 12th great-grandchild. She was born on September 18 at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78kg).

Beatrice, 33, is already stepmother to Mapelli's son Christopher Wolf, who is known as Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

"We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna," Beatrice said.

Beatrice is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

After a whirlwind romance, Beatrice and Mapelli tied the knot in July 2020 in a private wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, after their initial wedding date in May was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.



Read the announcement in full - https://t.co/ImbfRLEdAe pic.twitter.com/olwDMv3Zmo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 20, 2021

Sienna's arrival has come at a time when Andrew is facing a US civil sexual assault lawsuit.

The duke, who stepped down from royal duties in 2019, is being sued by Virginia Giuffre for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She claims she was trafficked by Andrew's friend — convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — to have sex with the duke when she was aged 17.

Andrew, who denies all the allegations, was pictured driving from the queen's Balmoral home in Scotland this week, prompting speculation he was on his way to meet his newest grandchild.

- AP