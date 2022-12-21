Princess Anne completed more royal engagements this year than any other royal. Photo / Getty Images

She may not have been the royal who made the most headlines or magazine covers but Princess Anne has been revealed as this year’s hardest-working royal.

According to the Daily Mail research has shown the Princess Royal took on 214 engagements in the past year, which is 30 more than King Charles and just under double Kate and William’s combined effort of 216.

The research, conducted by Reboot SEO company and based on entries published in the Court Circular, showed that Kate completed 90 engagements while husband William clocked up 126.

While Charles took the crown for the most engagements in 2019 and 2020, his sister Anne is often considered the hardest-working royal, reports the Daily Mail. In 2021 she completed a whopping 387 official engagements. At their peak, she and Charles carried out 506 and 521 respectively in one year.

King Charles will need to rely on the Princess Royal throughout his reign. Photo / AP

But those lofty numbers have come down for everyone in the royal family in recent times, likely due to Covid restrictions, travel restrictions on royal tours, as well as the Queen’s death which saw the royal family enter a period of mourning.

However, Anne still managed to rack up some serious air miles in 2022.

In less than a week she reportedly covered 40,000km on commercial airlines and attended more than 20 engagements in the space of four days - staying in low-cost hotels to boot.

At 71, Anne is five years over the UK’s official retirement age, but the milestone hasn’t slowed her down. The Daily Mail reports she is annually one of the hardest working members of the royal family.

Anne attends state and ceremonial occasions, conducts investitures and has put her name to more than 300 charities, organisations and military regiments.







