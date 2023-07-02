Prince Phillip and Prince William in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

It’s no secret that the late Prince Philip had a cheeky side, and no one knows that more than his grandson, Prince William.

While visiting the East Belfast Mission last week as part of his initiative to combat homelessness in the UK, the heir to the throne was gifted a cheeky story about his grandfather.

Hello magazine reported William was talking to Reverend Brian Anderson when the minister stopped to share a humorous story about the late prince and it included a few explicit words.

Philip last visited the charity centre in 2008 and Anderson recalled the moment he asked why a new building for the mission had not yet been built.

“He just immediately asked, ‘Why don’t you just give them the money?’” Anderson recalled. “There was an expletive in there but I’m not going to say that. And three weeks later the money turned up.”

The confession resulted in William lightheartedly replying, “That sounds like my grandfather.”

Later, when meeting members of the public, the chuffed Prince of Wales reportedly smiled as he told royal fans about the moment, explaining to one fan, “The Reverend has been telling me stories about my grandfather.”

Philip passed away in April 2021 and in a touching tribute to his beloved grandfather, William remembered his cheeky personality that many had come to know and love Queen Elizabeth’s husband for.

The Queen and Prince Philip on their Diamond Wedding Anniversary. Photo / Getty Images

Writing in a statement, the prince said “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure, as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”

William’s trip to Belfast comes mere days after his impressive private income was revealed in the Duchy of Cornwall’s 2023 annual report with the 41-year-old’s private income this year coming in at £6 million ($12m).

William recently inherited the Duke of Cornwall title after his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, passed away and his father, King Charles, ascended the throne.

Along with the new title, he’s also entitled to any surplus of profits that come from the dukedom, reports news.com.au.

According to the report, the Duchy recorded net profits of £24.048 million ($49.6m) in the financial year of 2022 to 2023, which had increased by £1.02m from £23.024m the year before.

The Prince of Wales would usually be set to inherit the full £24.048m profit as his private income. However, because the future heir only gained his title halfway through the financial year, he isn’t entitled to the lump sum.