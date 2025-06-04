Prince William, the Prince of Wales, visits the 4 Regiment Army Air Corps (4AAC) at the Army Air Corps, in Wattisham, eastern England, on June 4, 2025. Photo / Arthur Edwards, AFP

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, visits the 4 Regiment Army Air Corps (4AAC) at the Army Air Corps, in Wattisham, eastern England, on June 4, 2025. Photo / Arthur Edwards, AFP

Prince William has joked that families do not always want to see each other and can be a “mixed bag” amid his ongoing rift with his brother, Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales made his first visit as Colonel-in-Chief to the UK’s Army Air Corps on Wednesday, dressed in camouflage military uniform, and chatted with soldiers on an airfield about the structure of their work-life balance and how regularly they were able to get home, per the Telegraph.

“Some of them might not want to see you that much,” William remarked. “It’s a mixed bag.”

It’s understood the brothers’ last communication was almost two years ago, when they briefly reunited for the late Queen’s funeral in London.

During his visit to the base, William watched on as the military personnel trained and also opened up about his own interest in boxing, describing how it can help with frustration: “It’s good to take it out on a punch bag.”