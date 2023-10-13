Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales have been married for 12 years. Photo / Getty Images

She’s known as the Princess of Wales to some, Catherine to others and even Mum to three lucky children but it seems Prince William has his own special nickname for his wife, Princess Kate.

Lifting the lid on the future monarch’s life behind closed doors, palace staff spoke to Tom Quinn for his new book, Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, where they revealed William sometimes calls Kate “babykins”.

And he isn’t the only one handing out nicknames. Elsewhere, The Mirror reported the princess calls her husband “babe” or on the odd occasion switches things up and refers to him as “baldy” in reference to his thinning hair.

The popular royal couple have also been heard calling each other “darling” - a pet name that was let slip at the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show according to the UK news outlet.

As for their children, Kate accidentally revealed her nickname for the couple’s youngest son, Prince Louis, 5, mere days after King Charles’ coronation while attending the Upton Scout Group in Slough leading the UK on a day of volunteering.

The couple share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Photo / Getty Images

During their appearance, one fan revealed they were up close with the royals while they were toasting marshmallows and overheard the princess refer to her youngest son, 7-year-old Prince Louis, as “Lou Bugs”.

During the outting, 9-year-old Charlotte referred to Kate as “Mummy” with Daily Mail reporting it’s a nickname William also appears to use for his wife when talking about her to their children, while she and the kids refer to him as “Papa”.

A report earlier this year also revealed George and Charlotte like to call their dad “Poachy”, which was inspired by British TV chef Ainsley Harriott.

Kate has been overheard refering to Charlotte as “Lottie” and, after attending the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, Kensington Palace released a video on Instagram where William was heard calling his only daughter “Mignonette” which is French for “small, sweet, and delicate” or “cute”.

As for George, The Mirror reported last year that classmates of the heir to the throne reportedly call him “PG”, owing to his “Prince George” initials. It was later reported that the nickname was such a hit that William and Kate have also started calling him both “PG” and “Tips” - after the famous British tea brand PG Tips.