Prince Harry's latest claims about his brother William have not deterred the Prince of Wales from remaining protective of Harry. Photo / AP

He may be deeply upset by the accusations Prince Harry has made about his family in his new Netflix docuseries but Prince William will not condone a bad word from anyone else about his younger brother.

That’s according to sources who spoke to The Telegraph about how, despite the ”anger and sadness” Harry and Meghan have caused him, William remains protective of Harry.

One source has claimed while the brothers will likely never “work together”, there remains a hope they can “be brothers again”.

Reports of William’s allegiance follow backlash against Harry who, in the latest trailer for his Netflix “tell-all”, claims lies were told “to protect” William.

‘They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” Harry says over footage of the brothers at their grandfather, Prince Philip’s funeral.

“They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Harry and Meghan in their Netflix docuseries. Photo / Netflix

Meghan also says in the bombshell trailer: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves.”

According to the Daily Mail, royal experts say Harry’s comments would have left the boys’ mother, Princess Diana, “appalled” for such “disloyalty”.

Royal expert and author Tom Bower says: “Their mother Diana would be appalled by Harry’s disloyalty. Not only is that rupture distressing for William and King Charles, but also for the country.

“The image of warring brothers is terrible for Britain’s global reputation.”

Harry and William's ongoing feud would have upset Princess Diana, say royal experts. Photo / Getty Images

Bower has described Harry’s decision to align with Netflix as a “treacherous collaboration” that has “destroyed his relationship with William”.

He also called the assertion that the Duke and Duchess saw their security withdrawn before they stood down as senior royals “shockingly untrue”.

And royal author Richard Fitzwilliams has spoken out about the couple’s alleged security issues and questioned how much it had been “sensationalised” to boost audience numbers for Netflix.

He says the timeline of events does not support their claims that their security was prematurely severed.

Speaking to MailOnline, Fitzwilliams says: “‘The charge ‘our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were’ implies they were not given proper security as senior working royals before Megxit.

“It follows from that that in their opinion the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) was not doing its job properly. We must ask why and require them to produce proof.

“It is also possible that - given a reported 15 hours of footage by the Sussexes - Netflix have sensationalised their comments in the trailer to draw in viewers.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports insiders have dismissed the Sussexes’ claims they were victims of “institutional gaslighting”.

Bower also rubbishes the point in the latest trailer where Harry muses: “I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did.”