Prince William had a chuckle during an interview as he revealed his favourite emoji is the eggplant. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has jokingly admitted his most regularly used emoji is none other than the eggplant – or as the Brits say, “aubergine”.

The 41-year-old heir to the throne made the confession in an interview along with his wife Kate Middleton on BBC Radio 1′s Going Home show, prompting the hosts to say he has a “dirty mind”.

Radio host Vick Hope asked the pair which emoji is their go-to, to which William replied laughingly, “Is this a clean thing? Is it a family one?”

The royal couple revealed their favourite emojis in a radio interview. Photo / Getty Images

Kate joked in reply, “It depends what group, if it’s the family WhatsApp group.”

The Prince of Wales went on, “I’ve been told not to pick the aubergine, so I’ve got to pick something else ... it would have been the aubergine, but I’m saying now because I’ve got to be a little grown up that it’s the one with the eyes [that] go up and down, and the mouth.”

Kate revealed that her favourite emojis are “the heart, with then the crying emoji, the sort of like hysterical laughing when things go wrong.”

In 2021, an accidental flash of her phone revealed that her most-used emojis at the time were the swearing face and cucumber emojis.

Hosts Hope and Jordan North were stunned by William’s admission, with North exclaiming, “He said the aubergine emoji, this is brilliant.”

In 2021, Kate's favourite emojis appeared to be the cucumber and the swearing face. Photo / Supplied

Hope reportedly added, “He knows. He’s got a dirty mind.”

Elsewhere in the interview, William admitted that, in other areas of life, he can’t handle much spice.

Discussing their dinner plans, which involved a curry – one of their favourite meals to share – he revealed that he can’t eat anything too hot.

“I can’t do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive,” he said.

As for Kate, she “likes the spice”, explaining, “So I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the extra spice at the end.”

William joked, “[Kate] has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight.”

The chat took place earlier this week as the pair hosted a forum titled “Exploring our Emotional Worlds” in Birmingham to mark World Mental Health Day.

The royals teamed up with charity The Mix as well as the radio station to bring youth together to chat about mental health.

During the event, Kate revealed how inspired she and William had been by the openness of the young people taking part.

“Today, more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health than ever before.

“This is a major step forward. William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge – being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves.

“As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you, something we truly admire and applaud.”