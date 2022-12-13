Prince William, Princess Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis pose for their annual Christmas card. Photo / Matt Porteous

Prince William, Princess Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis pose for their annual Christmas card. Photo / Matt Porteous

The Prince and Princess of Wales have revealed their family Christmas card for 2022.

The new photo, taken by photographer Matt Porteous and shared on their social media accounts, shows William, Kate and their three children out for a stroll together in Norfolk.

In the snap, the family members hold hands and all sport jeans, with the kids in shorts and sneakers. These outfits might just be the most casual we’ve ever seen them on a Christmas card. Kate wears dark-wash skinny jeans with not a rip to be seen - just days after Meghan Markle spoke of meeting the then-Duchess of Cambridge in “ripped jeans”.

“Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” they captioned the photo.

The portrait was taken by Porteous earlier this year in Norfolk, at their country home of Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate. It’s said to be where Kate feels most at home.

Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/R98RyMmQ5C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 13, 2022

It’s a bold contrast to their holiday card last year, for which they chose a photo of the family posing during a private trip to Jordan.

And it’s likely the young royals will celebrate Christmas at school this month, with its website revealing that “Christmas festivities and opportunities make it even more special for our pupils, with every single child performing in a Christmas event, including Christingles, Nativities, Pre Prep House singing competitions and of course, our end of term Carol Service.”

The royal family are preparing for their first Christmas without the Queen after her death in September this year.

As is tradition, they’ll spend Christmas Day at Sandringham. The Queen would typically take the train from London to Norfolk to spend the holidays at her country residence, staying at Sandringham until the anniversary of her father George VI’s death and her own accession to the throne, in early February.



