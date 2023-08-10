Prince William has proven to be most popular in the US. Photo / Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Prince William has proven to be most popular in the US. Photo / Kensington Palace via Getty Images

The Prince of Wales has been revealed as the United States’ most popular public figure ahead of Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a poll has found.

A new Gallup survey asked Americans for their views on 15 public figures who are prominent in the news.

The Prince was found to be viewed most favourably, while Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen least favourably.

The Prince emerged as the strongest candidate, with 59 per cent of respondents saying they viewed him favourably, just ahead of the Ukrainian president at 57 per cent.

Trump, a former US president, was in sixth place with a 41 per cent positive rating.

The King was fourth on Gallup’s popularity list, with 46 per cent of respondents viewing him favourably.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considered popular in the US. Photo / Getty

Only 22 per cent of Americans surveyed viewed the Prince unfavourably, making his vote the lowest unfavourable rating on the list of 15 – again closely followed by Zelensky with 29 per cent.

The list also included US President Joe Biden; US First Lady Jill Biden; US vice-president Kamala Harris; Florida governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis; and former US vice-president Mike Pence.

While other members of the royal family were not included in Gallup’s polling, the US Attorney-General, as well as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, were also featured.

Former US president Donald Trump was in sixth place with a 41 per cent positive rating. Photo / AP

Royal family popularity

In English popularity polling of the Royal family, the Prince and Princess of Wales often come first, typically beating both the King and Queen.

The latest Ipsos favourability poll of the monarchy suggests that the Princess is the most liked member of the family, followed by her husband, the King’s grandchildren and the Princess Royal.

Princess Kate is the most popular princess in the US. Photo / Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex was among the least popular family members with 10 per cent, along with the Queen Consort, who also attracted only 10 per cent of mentions by those surveyed.

More than a third of the people surveyed said they liked the Princess of Wales the most, with 38 per cent, followed closely by the Prince of Wales with 34 per cent.

Gallup’s results are based on telephone interviews conducted with a random sample of 1,015 American adults from July 3-27.