Prince William met with backlash over racism statement: 'What about Meghan?'

Prince William has faced criticism over his anti-racism statement following England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has condemned the racist abuse faced by England's black football players after the team's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 championship final.

The Duke of Cambridge wrote in a statement posted to Twitter that he was "sickened" by the abuse hurled at England players after the match.

"It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."

But now Twitter users are calling William a "hypocrite" for his messages of support for players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after failing to do the same for his sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Meghan is bi-racial and faced racism in the UK while a working member of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed racism from within the royal family was a factor in their decision to leave the UK. Photo / Getty Images

"For years #sussexsquad has been told that we are 'race baiters' for highlighting the racism against Meghan Markle. Tonight, seeing the abuse hurled at Saka, Rashford and Sancho literally proves what we've been saying for years," one Meghan supporter wrote.

"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match. But I love it when it's aimed at my nephew and SIL Meghan Markle (winks)," another commented.

Prince William if you had led by being sickened, vocally & visibly against racist abuse at your sister-in-law #MeghanMarkle, for yrs, your words would have legitimate credibility right now. Your silence/complicity fuelled what you condemn today



👇🏾Smacks of performative allyship https://t.co/zqyzPpS2o5 — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) July 12, 2021

"His words would have legitimate credibility right now if he had condemned racist abuse towards Meghan Markle and Archie. His silence and complicity fuelled what he condemns today," said someone else.

Others questioned whether he'd felt the same about the abuse aimed at his nephew Archie as well as his sister-in-law.

"Were you sickened by the racist abuse aimed at your sister-in-law Meghan Markle for years? What [about] your own blood nephew Archie?" another asked.

You have the ability to condemn racism - not just in soccer - but when it's directed at your own family members. Please use that power. It would speak volumes. https://t.co/jtLmPoSx6d — Kristen Meinzer (she/her) (@kristenmeinzer) July 12, 2021

In a revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about the racial discrimination she faced from the UK press and from within the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed the racism from the tabloids and the alleged lack of mental health support from the royal family were the two driving forces behind their decision to leave the UK and their royal roles.