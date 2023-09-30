A new memoir has claimed Prince William once left Princess Kate in tears after cancelling plans at the last minute. Photo / Getty Images

A new memoir has claimed Prince William once left Princess Kate in tears after cancelling plans at the last minute. Photo / Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales appear to have a solid relationship after 10 years of marriage and three children together, but it seems it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the couple.

Daily Mail has reported a new book has shed some light on the early days of Prince William and Princess Kate’s relationship, boldly claiming the future King left Kate in tears one day after cancelling plans at the last minute.

In a new memoir titled The Making of a Royal Romance, royal author Katie Nicholl, it’s claimed that in 2006, despite having dated for five years, William was unable to bring Kate to the Queen’s Sandringham Christmas celebrations as only married couples were invited.

To compensate for not being able to spend the family-oriented holiday together, William and Kate reportedly made “big plans” for New Years.

Nicholl writes in her book that those plans never happened as they were quickly changed after the Prince rang his then-girlfriend to tell her that even though he had promised to spend time with the Middletons he would instead be spending New Year’'s with his family.

The cancellation allegedly left the Princess “in tears” and soon after, in April 2007, the couple had parted ways.

Nicholl wrote in her book the reasoning came down to William reportedly having concerns about making a commitment as he had seen the difficulties in his parents King Charles and the late Princess Diana’s marriage.

“William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything,” Nicholl wrote.

Mere weeks after news the couple had separated, the Daily Mail spoke to sources who claimed the late Queen Elizabeth was “disappointed” by the news. Just weeks later, William and Kate were seen attending a party where they were spotted kissing.

By 2010 the couple publicly announced their engagement, with Kate noting she “wasn’t very happy” about their brief break.

“But it actually made me a stronger person,” she said in a television interview according to the Daily Mail. “You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised.

“I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger, and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn’t think it at the time.”

On April 29, 2011 the couple tied the knot in a ceremony that was watched by 162 million people worldwide and have since gone on to welcome their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and four-year-old Prince Louis.