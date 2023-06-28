Prince William has been able to joke about some of his previous dance moves being caught on camera. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has been able to joke about some of his previous dance moves being caught on camera. Photo / Getty Images

After spending a convivial day at Royal Ascot with his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, it appears Prince William wanted to keep the good times rolling and continued on to a night out with friends.

According to the Daily Mail, the future king was spotted at a nightclub in the London suburb of Camden called KOKO.

Wearing a casual blue shirt, William enjoyed a beer and a boogie in a private booth with his friend Guy Pelly, Prince Louis’ godfather and nightclub owner.

Prince William is spotted enjoying a night out at KOKO nightclub in Camden https://t.co/xqTc56CAn4 — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) June 28, 2023

The Mail reports the pair were joined in their exclusive booth by a third friend, James Meade, Princess Charlotte’s godfather.

The nightclub’s electronic-dance-music-themed evening appears to have struck a chord with William who was seen nodding his head to a string of EDM tracks.

His public dance moves follow what he deemed a cringe-worthy moment where he was filmed dancing at the coronation concert back in May.

He later joked to a fan that “dancing sober is always a bad idea”. Yet it hasn’t stopped him in the past.

Back in 2017 he was snapped pulling out some decidedly old-school dance moves during a skiing trip to Switzerland.

Footage taken by a member of the public showed the then Duke of Cambridge “raising the roof” to the song I Got 5 On It by American hip-hop duo Luniz.

Again, it appears he was with his friend Pelly. The son of Lady Carolyn Herbert, Pelly’s mother was a close friend of William’s, Princess Diana, and the boys are said to have grown up together.

Guy Pelly is a childhood friend of Prince William. He's known as the "court jester" among their social circle. Photo / Getty Images

Pelly was also allegedly the mastermind behind William’s stag do in 2011, has owned a string of night clubs and is said to be known among friends as the “court jester”.

It’s alleged the future King’s most recent night out was in celebration of his 41st birthday on June 21.























