Prince William arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2024. Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe. Photo / AP

The royal family reunited for Thomas Kingston’s funeral today after he was given a royal send-off.

Kingston was found dead last month at the age of 45 after having suffered a traumatic wound to the head.

The former financier was carried in a casket in a procession that started at Kensington Palace, the family home of his wife Lady Gabriella Windsor, to Ambassador’s Court at St James’s Palace.

The family gathered at the Chapel Royal, where various royal weddings - such as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s nuptials in 1840 - have been held, for a private funeral.

Most recently, Prince George was christened at the chapel in 2013.

In attendance were Kingston’s widow Lady Gabriella, along with her parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, her brother, Lord Frederick Windsor, and his wife, Narnia actress Sophie Winkleman.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston watch the racing from the royal box as they attend day 5 of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 24, 2023 in Ascot, England. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles - Lady Gabriella’s second cousin - was not present at the funeral, nor was Queen Camilla.

The King isn’t attending any public royal excursions while he undergoes cancer treatment, and his wife was hosting a WOW (Women of the World) reception at Buckingham Palace and could not attend.

Following the funeral, Kingston’s body was later cremated.

The former financier and Lady Gabriella wed at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in 2019. The wedding was attended by Prince Michael’s first cousin, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip.

The couple lived together in London, however, Kingston had been visiting his parents at their Cotswolds home when he passed away.

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor leave St George's Chapel after their wedding on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England. Photo / Getty Images

A coroner’s court was told: “His father went out to walk the dogs. On his return Mr Kingston was not in the house. After approximately 30 minutes his mother went to look for him.”

The senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Katy Skerrett, went on: “His father forced entry into a locked outbuilding. Mr Kingston was found inside with a catastrophic head injury. A gun was present at the scene. Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious.”

The coroner revealed a post-mortem examination had been done and a traumatic wound to the head had been ruled as a provisional cause of death. Skerrett formally opened the inquest into his death and adjourned it.

Buckingham Palace announced Kingston’s untimely passing last month and described the late financier as a “much-loved member of the family” who was being mourned by both Charles and Camilla. A close friend of the couple shared: “They remained childless but were happily married until the end.”