Prince William and Princess Kate called for a "better, more sustainable world" via their Earthshot Prize promotion. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate have called for a “better, more sustainable world” in a new social media post.

Just after King Charles formally began the process of stripping Prince Andrew of his titles and honours, the couple, both 43, shared the message on their Kensington Royal X account as part of ongoing promotion for the Earthshot Prize, William’s environmental initiative recognising global projects tackling climate change.

The post included a two-minute video highlighting finalists from Barbados, Bangladesh and the United States, describing how each is helping communities adapt to environmental challenges.

William and Kate wrote: “We envision a world that’s a better, more sustainable home for everyone. A world where greenhouse gas emissions are falling, and carbon-neutral economies help protect the most vulnerable. A world like this is within reach.”

It was the fifth consecutive day the Prince and Princess of Wales had posted Earthshot content, following videos released throughout the past week.