William, unveiling the Earthshot shortlist earlier this month, reflected on the urgency of the prize’s mission.
He said: “Back then, a decade felt a long time. George was seven, Charlotte five and Louis two; the thought of them in 2030 felt a lifetime away. But today, as we stand halfway through this critical decade, 2030 feels very real.”
Five winners will each receive £1 million ($2.3m) when the Earthshot Prize is awarded on November 5 at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro, ahead of the COP30 UN climate summit.
The latest Earthshot message appeared less than a day after Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles, 76, had ordered the removal of Andrew’s HRH style, titles and honours.
In a statement, the Palace said: “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”
It added: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”
Andrew, 65, is expected to vacate Royal Lodge and live privately under the King’s care at Sandringham Estate.
Royal sources told the Daily Mail he could receive around £500,000 as part of the early termination of his lease agreement.
Meanwhile, Republic, the anti-monarchy campaign group, said it had instructed lawyers to explore a private prosecution against Andrew over allegations relating to his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.