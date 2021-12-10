Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2021 Christmas card revealed

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis pose for a family photo in Jordan that has been announced as their Christmas card this year. Photo / Twitter

Prince William and wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have revealed their annual Christmas card to the world.

Released on their Twitter account, the image shows the couple and their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, while on a private trip to Jordan.

They tweeted: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card."

The family, snapped sitting in front of a red rock, shows George and Charlotte perched on individual chairs and their brother, Louis, sitting on a rug, crossed legged.

Behind the trio, William sits on a small gold seat next to Kate, who has positioned her hand on her husband's knee.

A grown-up looking George wears a camouflage-print polo shirt while Charlotte is in a gingham blue dress and little Louis wears a grey polo shirt.

Jordan is a place of significance for William and Kate. After the prince visited Jordan on an official tour in 2018, he promised he would return one day with his children.

And the Duchess of Cambridge spent two years of her childhood living in Jordan when her father, Michael, was working for British Airways.

In last year's photo, Louis stole the show as he was snapped being cuddled by his parents and laughing heartedly.

The Cambridge's cheery 2020 Christmas card was addressed to NHS staff thanking them for their work during the first year of Covid in the UK. Photo / Facebook

While 2020's Christmas card was addressed "to all the amazing NHS staff" following the first year of battling Covid-19, this year the photo will reportedly be sent as a Christmas card to family, friends and charity heads.