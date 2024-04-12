Prince William and Prince George were thrilled when Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins scored a goal. Photo / TNT Sports

Prince George has been seen having a father-son night out with his dad Prince William, marking the young royal’s first public appearance since his mother Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

The pair were spotted at Aston Villa’s Uefa Europa Conference League match against Lille OSC at Birmingham’s Villa Park on Friday (NZ time), looking upbeat and jovial while supporting their team.

During TNT Sport’s live coverage of the game, the camera panned to the stands to show Prince William and his son clapping and cheering on Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, who scored the first goal of the night, reports Page Six.

The father-son duo were seen wearing formal attire, both donning button-down shirts under sweaters, while George proudly wore an Aston Villa scarf.

The Prince of Wales has long been a fan of the sport and even serves as the president of the English Football Association. In the past, he has divulged why he’s a loyal supporter of Aston Villa, despite there being other more popular football clubs.

“A long time ago at school, I got into football big time. All my friends were Chelsea or Manchester United fans, and I didn’t really want to follow the run-of-the-mill team,” he reportedly said, according to The Sun.

Prince William and Prince George watch the quarter-final first leg football match between Aston Villa and Lille OSC in Birmingham, England, this week. Photo / Getty Images

“I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa has always had a great history.”

William and George’s appearance at the football game, which saw their team win, came less than three weeks after the Princess of Wales announced she was undergoing chemotherapy.

In a video clip, Middleton revealed she was in the “early stages” of “preventive chemotherapy” after undergoing abdominal surgery at the beginning of the year.

Additionally, the royal confessed that she was most worried about navigating her health journey with her children.

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay,” she said.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is undergoing chemotherapy and announced the news with a special video. Photo / Kensington Palace

“As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits.”

George, 10, is the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Their daughter, Charlotte, is 8, and their youngest son, Louis, 5.