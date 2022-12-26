In his first Christmas message as king, King Charles honours his late mother the Queen and wishes eveyone a christmas of "Peace, happiness and ever lasting light". Video / The Royal Family

Hopping on the scales after feasting at the Christmas lunch table is the last thing on most people’s minds. But that’s not the case if you’re a royal.

In a bizarre tradition upheld by the late Queen Elizabeth, it is believed William and Kate would have been asked by King Charles to weigh themselves following their festive meal at Sandringham this year.

According to The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward revealed to Grazia magazine in 2018 that it was standard practice for Her Majesty to request that each of her guests take a turn on her weigh scales.

King Charles is expected to continue the bizarre royal tradition of asking guests to weigh themselves following their Christmas lunch at Sandringham. Photo / AP

The odd move, which dates back to King Edward VII in the early 1900s, was understood to be a way of ensuring guests had been well fed and were having a good time.

It also featured in the film, Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. Scenes depict the princess attempting to refuse the Sandringham scales and being told she must not buck the tradition.

According to The Sun, the King is expected to continue the ritual for his guests following what is understood to be a lavish Christmas meal.

It is expected the Prince and Princess of Wales will have been made to partake in an unusual royal tradition at Christmas. Photo / Getty Images

The Sun reports that turkey and all the trimmings are served before guests partake in a stroll around the grounds of Sandringham Upon their return they’re offered afternoon tea and an evening buffet to finish up the day.















