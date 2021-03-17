Prince Philip reportedly 'not aware of full extent' of Harry, Meghan interview

Prince Philip is "unaware of the full extent" of his grandson Harry's bombshell TV interview with wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Edinburgh was mostly protected from the royal crisis during his month in hospital, according to Page Six.

Meghan and Harry faced criticism for going ahead with the interview that aired internationally while the 99-year-old Prince Philip remained in hospital while recovering from heart surgery.

He's now finally returned home to Windsor Castle on Tuesday after his longest stay in hospital to date, but is reportedly unaware of the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Commentator Katie Nicholl told Australia's 9Honey that "The family are very keen that he's not aware of the full extent of the interview."

But Nicholl admitted that the relentless media coverage in the UK means it's likely "impossible for him to completely avoid it", even while recovering in hospital.

But "efforts were made to protect him from the full force of the fallout", she said.

Despite being discharged from hospital, Philip still faces ongoing health issues as the longest-serving royal consort in British history, as he's due to turn 100 in June.

Prince Philip was discharged from hospital yesterday to return to Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

"It was a great relief to see him leave in a car, not an ambulance, but he did look very, very frail in the backseat," Nicholl told the outlet.

"I know the family are relieved he's home but also deeply concerned about his health."

He spent a month in two different hospitals, during which he was treated for an infection and underwent a successful heart procedure.

Harry and Meghan's controversial interview sparked a royal crisis. Photo / CBS

He was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in London on February 16.

Later he was transferred to a specialised cardiac care unit at St Bartholomew's Hospital before returning to King Edward VII's Hospital.

A statement from the palace said, "His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII's Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.''