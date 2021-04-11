Prince Philip granted last dying wish after telling Queen 'just stick me in back of Land Rover'

Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99, after battling health problems for the last few years.

Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99, after battling health problems for the last few years.

One of Prince Philip's final granted wishes has been revealed - that they "just stick me in the back of a Land Rover".

The Duke of Edinburgh had specifically requested that his coffin will be transported in a specially modified Land Rover, which he helped to design, during a procession before his ceremonial royal funeral.

Prince Philip's final request is a fitting tribute to the 99-year-old who was known for his practical skills and enduring interest in design and engineering.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Philip often told the Queen that he wanted his body's final journey to be "stuck" in the back of a Land Rover and "driven to Windsor".

The Land Rover that will be used for his funeral was specially modified to carry a coffin, a project Philip himself help design years ago.

Land Rover was one of Philip's preferred automakers.

"Just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor," he once told the Queen when discussing his funeral, the Mail on Sunday reported.

The Land Rover is believed to be a modified Defender 130 Gun Bus, which was commissioned in 2005.

A converted Land Rover thought to be similar to the vehicle that will be used for Prince Philip's funeral.

A type of Land Rover specially modified to carry a coffin. Photo / landroverfunerals.com

The Queen has given final approval to the funeral plans, codenamed Forth Bridge.

In a royal funeral like no other, the eight-minute procession will begin at the state entrance of Windsor Castle, ending at nearby St George's Chapel.

That is the venue where Harry and Meghan got married.

Once there – at 3pm – there will be a national minute's silence heralding the start of a no-frills service attended by just 30 members of the royal family.

A palace spokesman said: "This event will be much reduced in scale with no public access. In line with Government guidelines and public health measures, there will be no public processions and the duke's funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

"The plans have been given final approval by the Queen and reflect appropriately Government advice. Despite these necessary changes, they still very much reflect the personal wishes of the duke.

One of Prince Philip's final wishes has been granted by the Queen that they "just stick me in the back of a Land Rover". Photo / Getty Images

"Although the ceremonial arrangements are reduced, the occasion will still celebrate and recognise the duke's life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth."

College of Arms announced: "The funeral will not be a state funeral and will not be preceded by a lying-in-state.

"His Royal Highness' body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George's Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness's wishes.

"The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral."