Prince Harry shares his son's dream with the audience at the opening ceremony of the 5th Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry has shared his son's dreams for a career when he grows up.

The 37-year-old royal - who is married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 40, and has Archie, 2, and 10-month-old Lili with her - spoke of how he chats with his son about his future ambitions and revealed that he often changes his mind between being an astronaut or a pilot.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 5th Invictus Games in the Netherlands on Saturday, he said: "When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, other days it's a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from [children's TV series] 'Octonauts'. If you're laughing, then you've seen that."

The Duke of Sussex - who abandoned royal duties back in 2020 a and now lives in Los Angeles with his wife and children - went on to explain that he always reminds Archie that "character" is the most important thing in life and that he and Meghan "couldn't be prouder" of the character he is becoming.

He added: "But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it's your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex also gave a speech at the ceremony, where she expressed her gratitude at being welcomed to the games and offered her support to those suffering in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

"We are so grateful to the Netherlands for welcoming us and hosting the Invictus Games.

"For each team, my husband and I both recognise it's been a lot to get here, both physically and emotionally, not least of which for the Ukraine team, whom we are all standing with."