The dispute over Markle's tiara has been well reported in the press. Photo / Getty Images

The dispute over Markle's tiara has been well reported in the press. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen was reportedly "disappointed" with Prince Harry over the way he treated her respected royal aide.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson has claimed the 96-year-old monarch was unhappy with the Duke of Sussex, 37, after he told off her royal dresser, Angela Kelly, prior to his royal wedding with Meghan Markle in 2018.

The incident in question was well reported in the lead-up to the nuptials, with Harry rumoured to have lost his temper with Kelly, telling her, "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets", after a dispute over what tiara Meghan would wear on the big day.

Meghan, 40, is said to have wanted to wear an emerald headdress from the Queen's vault but the choice was vetoed by the monarch, with the Duchess instead wearing Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara.

The Queen was reportedly "disappointed" with Harry after an outburst directed at her personal aide Angela Kelly. Photo / Getty Images

Jobson claimed the Queen was hurt by the incident because Kelly was "very special" to her, and she even addressed the dispute with Harry directly.

"Angela is very special to the Queen. She is an essential part of the Her Majesty's inner circle, and the two women have developed a friendship over the years," Jobson said, according to Express.

"When she heard what happened she was a little disappointed, especially as the Duke of Sussex would have known Angela was just trying to do her best for him and his bride-to-be and wouldn't really be able to answer back."

Jobson also claimed Harry was described as "petulant and short-tempered" by royal staff ahead of the wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Angela Kelly is the personal assistant and dressmaker to Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Getty Images

But Meghan and Harry's royal biographer Omid Scobie understands the situation very differently, claiming in a recent blog post for Yahoo that Kelly was deliberately trying to test Meghan in the lead-up to the wedding.

Scobie, who co-wrote the bombshell royal book Finding Freedom, said Kelly had "made it impossible" for Meghan to have a wedding hair trial.

"Multiple sources told me (Kelly) made it almost impossible for Meghan to have a necessary 'hair trial' with her chosen wedding tiara – even standing up the duchess-to-be and her hairstylist, who had flown in especially, at a pre-scheduled fitting," Scobie wrote.

"Harry, sources said, felt it was a cruel attempt to put his partner in her place."