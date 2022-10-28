The cover of "Spare," Prince Harry's memoir. Photo / AP

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir has sparked mixed reactions over the book’s title.

The bombshell tell-all titled Spare, a nod to Prince William and the Duke of Sussex’s roles as “heir and the spare”, with William as heir to the throne, and Harry as his spare.

Publisher Penguin Random House described the 416-page book as “raw, unflinching honesty” and that it will be filled with “insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom”.

People were quick to react to Harry’s book on Twitter.

Piers Morgan labelled the royal “petulant” for releasing his autobiography before his father King Charles III’s coronation.

“CONFIRMED: Prince Privacy will hurl his latest torrent of malevolent money-making muck at the Royal Family just in time to ruin his father’s coronation as King,” the Sky News host tweeted.

“Charles should strip this petulant, selfish, greedy, hypocritical brat of all his remaining royal titles/status ASAP.”

The outspoken broadcaster added: “Do you care about the massive global damage this book will cause to our new King before he is even coronated, and while he still grieves for his mother?

Piers Morgan has taken aim at Prince Harry. Photo / AP

“Playing the victim, again, as he trashes his family, again, from his California mansion. All while playing the big privacy & “humanitarian” crusader… what a d***head. "

US TV personality Meghan McCain was perplexed by the title’s meaning.

McCain, a former View co-host, tweeted at Morgan: “I’m not as plugged into this as Brits are clearly – but the title seems like a troll… is this your take?”

The British TV presenter responded: “[100[%] it’s based on the phrase “heir and a spare” and is Harry’s way of whining that he won’t ever be King.”

One thing could force King Charles to not invite Harry and Meghan to his coronation. And it would leave him "devastated". Photo / AP

Not everyone has shared the same views as Morgan and McCain and some have come to Harry’s defence.

“What a brilliant title Prince Harry – I’m ready for SPARE. Time for Harry to tell his story – his truth – his way. No more silence or being silenced. Let’s go,” activist and political commentator Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu tweeted.

“Here we go! The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry’s book is coming atcha! Fascinating title which can be interpreted in a myriad of ways: ‘Spare part?’, ‘Going spare?’, the list goes on. One thing’s for sure, it’ll be the hottest book of 2023,” UK TV presenter Marverine Cole wrote.

“I don’t understand why it’s ok for ‘autobiographers’ and ‘sources’ to be published and accepted over and over time and time again. But He writes his own truth and apparently it’s unacceptable?,” one fan said.

“Did Prince Harry just title his memoir Spare?!?! Yo this gonna be good,” another fan predicted.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as “senior members of the Royal Family” in 2020.

Since quitting the monarchy, the couple have gone on to become a thorn in the palace’s side, particularly after giving a tell-all interview to talk US show queen Oprah Winfrey where they spoke of alleged racism within the Royal Family as well as being “cut off financially” after their move stateside.

The two went on to sign lucrative deals with streaming services Netflix and Spotify.

Harry and Meghan at the Queen's funeral. Photo / AP

Last year, Harry announced that he was writing the tell-all book about his life.

In a statement, the Prince said he was excited to share an account of his life that’s “accurate and wholly truthful”.

The contents of the book are still unknown, but they could put further strain on the relationship between Harry and his father and brother.

Spare will hit shelves and Kindles on January 10.