Now, sources have come forward, telling People magazine the service was deeply emotional and left Harry feeling “pleased”, while guests reportedly were “astounded” that he made the last-minute gesture to attend the 300-person funeral.

Speaking to the news outlet, an insider said: “Most people were astounded that Harry came.”

They added: “He was on remarkably good form – and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over.”

Sharing more details on the brothers’ alleged mutual snub, insiders claimed William and Harry were seen standing close to each other as they talked to members of the Spencer family and friends, but reiterated they did not see the estranged brother’s talking.

It's unlikely Harry detoured to Scotland to see his father. Photo / Getty Images

It’s unclear when Harry returned to the US, but it’s unlikely he made a detour to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where his father, King Charles, is undergoing cancer treatment following his diagnosis earlier this year.

The funeral came just days before sources revealed to The Mail on Sunday, that the California-based royal has been in touch with people “from his old life” to ask for help to “rehabilitate” his image.

Having allegedly grown upset with the advice he is receiving from his image experts in America, the claims suggest Harry is looking to devise a new strategy to transform his current reputation and he is starting with aides in his homeland.

“Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,” the source said.

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working’. In short, he is rethinking the way he operates.”

The news outlet has reported if the prince goes ahead with the alleged plans, he would need to spend more time in his homeland and be seen to be repairing his relationship with not only his father, but the royal family.

It's unlikely the Sussexes will return to the UK full-time. Photo / Netflix

Sources claimed Harry has been speaking with multiple people from his days as a working royal including a loyal and discreet person “from the old school”.

Another alleged contact has reportedly devised a plan that would see the prince partake in “very low-key royal duties”, believing that “if Harry comes back to the UK with zero fuss, and does zero publicity and attends very mundane events, he could prove himself and win over the British public again”.

Despite the bombshell claims, sources reportedly told the publication that Harry, Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, will not relocate to the UK on a permanent basis.