After generating plenty of controversy with his explosive memoir and its publicity tour, the Duke of Sussex’s next move has been revealed. Photo / CBS

Prince Harry is scheduled to reflect on his life experiences with a trauma expert during a virtual event on Saturday, March 4. The Prince will be asked questions submitted by the attendees and unpack his past struggles on a livestream, according to New York Post.

The Duke of Sussex will join Canadian author and specialist Gabor Maté for an “intimate conversation”, which royalists and Harry fans can watch for the price of US$33.99 (NZ$55.10) a person, Publisher Random House revealed in a statement.

Maté is a best-selling author, producing books that have been published in more than 30 languages. In an email to Postmedia, he said that the livestreamed chat between him and the Prince would cover various subjects, such as emotional loss, the impact of that loss, and the importance of personal healing.

“In Spare, Prince Harry is very open about his mental health challenges, as I have been about my own in my books. Such a public conversation, I hope, will help encourage more openness around mental health and contribute to remove the stigma around what we call mental illness,” Maté said.

“I think a discussion of loss, trauma and healing is of interest to people at all levels of society.”

On top of his knowledge in trauma and childhood development, Maté is a huge advocate for alternative addiction treatment.

The doctor promotes the use of ayahuasca - an Amazonian plant - to treat various mental illnesses.

However, the radical treatment is illegal in Canada. In 2011, officials threatened to arrest Maté if he didn’t stop using the plant to treat his patients, according to the Daily Mail.

Tickets to the event include a hardcover copy of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, and the option to submit a question for Maté to ask Harry during the virtual chat on Saturday.

Ticketholders will also be able to purchase Maté's latest book, The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture.