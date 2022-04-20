20 March 2022 | Prince Harry opens up about his recent visit with the queen. Video / TODAY

Prince Harry has revealed he "doesn't know" if he'll attend the Queen's platinum jubilee in June.

The Duke of Sussex – who is currently in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games – sat down for an in-depth chat with US Today show host Hoda Kotb.

Harry, 37, was asked if he'd attend the milestone festivities alongside his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, with their 10-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana yet to meet the Queen and the rest of their extended family. Archie, 2, hasn't seen them since he was a newborn.

"I don't know [if we'll go] yet," he said. "There's lots of things ... Security issues and everything else. So this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her [the Queen]."

NEW: Prince Harry on whether he’s attending the queen’s Jubilee this year: “I don't know yet. There's lots of things: security issues and everything else. So this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.” pic.twitter.com/180vYIj33L — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 20, 2022

Harry is in the middle of taking legal action against the UK government over their decision to take away his around-the-clock police bodyguards when he stepped back from royal life – with the duke previously claiming it was unsafe for his family to return to his home country without them.

The revelation will undoubtedly be a blow for the 95-year-old Queen, who is set to become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

It also comes after the monarch was reportedly left disappointed when Harry - who was long considered her favourite grandchild - didn't return to the UK for Prince Philip's memorial service last month.

In the interview, Harry also divulged on his top-secret reunion with the Queen, which marked his wife Meghan's first time back in the UK since they left royal life in early 2020.

The meeting took place last week after he and Meghan flew into the UK without fanfare and stayed the night in Windsor, near the Queen's residence.

"Being able to see her in some element of privacy was nice, and [to have] a chance to get back to the UK for a couple of years, apart from those two times for my grandfather [Philip's] funeral and for unveiling a statue of my mum," he said.

Despite reportedly meeting his father during the brief trip, Harry did not mention Prince Charles in the interview.

In a rare insight into his new private life, the father-of-two opened up about living in the US with Meghan and their kids.

Prince Harry on fatherhood:



HODA: What do you love about fatherhood?



PRINCE HARRY: All of it. The chaos, the learnings, the reminder of just every element of yourself, your soul, right? pic.twitter.com/zDsCJ6s91U — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 20, 2022

He said working from home during and after the Covid-19 pandemic "[wasn't] all it's cracked up to be", revealing a typical day revolves around their two children.

"When your kids and you are in the same place, it's really hard to separate the work from them because they kind of overlap. So, I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls," he said.

"He also gets us off them [the calls] so that's a good thing," Harry added, before confirming Archie has inherited his cheeky side. "I always try and keep that. The cheekiness is what keeps you alive."

In a touching moment, Harry said he feels his mother Princess Diana's presence "constantly", while also mentioning his estranged brother, Prince William.

NEW: Prince Harry shares how he talks to Archie about ‘Grandma Diana’ and shares how he feels his mother’s presence: “It's constant. It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before.” pic.twitter.com/NCeGtoZuVZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 20, 2022

"It's almost as though she's done her bit with my brother [William] and now she's very much helping me. She's got him set up, and now she's helping me set up," he said.

"[William's] got his kids, I've got my kids. You know, circumstances are obviously different, but I feel her presence in almost everything I do now."

Meghan wasn't present for the pre-recorded interview. The duchess flew back to California to be with their children after spending a week abroad with her husband.

Elsewhere, Harry also revealed it was his "mantra" to make the world a better place for his kids.

Prince Harry, pictured with wife Meghan, told NBC Today that the United States feels like home. Photo / AP

"It's a dangerous one because I need to make sure I don't get burn out ... But it is trying to make the world a better place for my kids because otherwise what's the point of bringing kids into this world?

"It's a responsibility I feel as a parent. You can't fix everything, we know that, but what we can do is be there for each other."

Harry also said that the US now feels like home, despite only living there for a relatively short period of time.

"Home for me now is, for the time being, it's in the States. And it really feels that way as well," Harry said.

"We've been welcomed with open arms and we've got such a great community in Santa Barbara."