Royal fans have been given a peek at the Duke's more affectionate side. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry's soppy side is coming out.

The Duke of Sussex made an appearance in Meghan Markle's interview with The Cut this week and in it fans got a peak at his romantic side.

Daily Mail has reported that during the interview, the duchess revealed a touching moment from when the couple toured their Montecito mansion and how they knew it was the home for them.

Speaking to The Cut, the former Suits actress said while viewing the grounds of the property, Harry noticed two intertwined palm trees and told Meghan they were a visual representation of their relationship.

"One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," she said, adding, "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, "My love, it's us."'

Despite the sweet comparison, the duchess said she prefers to compare them to salt and pepper.

She told The Cut a friend of her mother always said, "salt and pepper are always passed together", going on to say the analogy is like her and Harry.

"We're like salt and pepper. We always move together," she said.

Later in the interview, the New York-based journalist. Allison P. Davis noted that the prince "marvelled" at his wife when she returned from her 10-hour cover shoot for the magazine and instantly complimented her.

Davis said Harry told her that when the mother of two returned home from the shoot and said, "I'm not a model" he quickly replied, "I was like, "No, you are, of course you can be a model', and she's like, "I'm a mom!" And it's like, "You can be both."'

Meghan also showed her affectionate side during the interview and referred to her husband as "H" or "my love" according to Davis before she revealed that they used their Netflix docuseries to share their "love story" with the world.

The couple's affection will not come as a surprise to royal fans as they are frequently seen engaging in public displays of affection, with The Sun reporting in 2019 that the pair have even been cut from dinner party guest lists due to their annoying PDA.

Throughout the interview, Meghan also took a swipe at the royal family where she explained the full extent of the breakdown in the relationship between Harry and Prince Charles.

Meghan told The Cut it is taking "a lot of effort" to forgive the royal family and her own estranged family.

She claimed Prince Harry feels he has "lost my dad", in the same way her own relationship with her father Thomas Markle was damaged.

Speaking of her leaked letter to her father, which has since been the subject of a court case, she said of the time: "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.'

"It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision."