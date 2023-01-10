It has been alleged that Diana used psychics in her own life. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry consulted a psychic who told him his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, had been watching over his son at Christmas and his antics had given her a ”giggle”.

According to details in his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex, 38, visited the medium on the recommendation of friends and said her proof she was communicating with Diana – killed in a Paris car crash in 1997 aged 36 – was that she knew of an incident where Harry’s son, Archie, had broken a special Christmas tree ornament.

Harry was convinced the unnamed psychic was referring to Christmas Eve in late 2020 when Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, decided to continue the royal family’s Germanic tradition of opening presents the night before Christmas.

According to the Daily Mail, the passage about the psychic reveals Meghan gave Harry a Christmas ornament which showed the late Queen’s face. It looked like her “to a T” according to the prince.

Harry has revealed an eerie encounter with a psychic who he is convinced could contact his mother. Photo / AP

Harry immediately hung it from their Christmas tree but Archie knocked the tree while running around, causing the ornament to fall off and smash.

The little boy apparently took a bottle and tried to spray water on the broken pieces in the hope it could be fixed.

Harry said Meghan told their son: “No, Archie, no – do not spray Gan-Gan.”

The duke says in his autobiography that instead he, “... grabbed a dustpan and swept up the pieces, all the while thinking, ‘This is weird’.”

And indeed it wasn’t the last he’d hear of the ornament.

When he visited a psychic he was convinced she possessed an “energy” as she told him: “Your mother is with you ... right now.”

The medium also said his mother was telling her Harry was “living the life she couldn’t” and the one “she wanted for you”.

Princess Diana had wanted to get away from the pressures of her life in the UK. Harry has previously surmised she may have wanted to live in the US where he has settled with his family. Photo / Getty Images

When Harry started to feel he needed more proof the psychic was in touch with his late mum, she shared:

“Your mother says ... the ornament. Your mother says ... something about a Christmas ornament? Of a mother? Or a grandmother? It fell? Broke? Archie tried to fix it. Your mother says she had a bit of a giggle about that.”

Harry said he decided Diana – whose use of psychics in her own life is well known – “was there”.