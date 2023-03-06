He claims using drugs is like a “cleaning of the windscreen". Photo / AP

Prince Harry has opened up about his past and current drug usage.

While sitting down with trauma expert Doctor Gabor Maté this weekend, the 38-year-old royal spoke openly about how drugs have helped him deal with his past trauma.

Explaining how he started using psychedelic drugs “recreationally,” the prince said he began using them more claiming he “started to realise how good it was for me.”

The Duke of Sussex went on to call his drug usage the “cleaning of the windscreen,” and “the removal of life’s filters.” Adding, “it removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, relief, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold back for a period of time.”

Prince Harry during a live-streamed interview with trauma expert Dr Gabor Mate.

“I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past.” He also said he believes recreational drug usage helps unlock “so much of what we’ve suppressed”.

Harry has been vocal about his drug usage in recent months and even spoke about it in his bombshell memoir Spare, released in January.

Referencing tabloid stories from when he was a teenager and attending boarding school, the Californian based royal said his father, King Charles was portrayed as a “harried single dad coping with a drug-addled child”.

While the Palace denied claims at the time, Harry said in his memoir that he was “of course … doing cocaine around this time”.

Other references to drugs in his memoir included revealing that cocaine didn’t “make [him] particularly happy”. He also name-dropped Courteney Cox and said he took magic mushrooms while attending a party at her house.

She recently spoke about Harry’s claim and said she was not the one who provided the prince with such substances.

“I’m not saying there were mushrooms!” the Friends alum, 58, told Variety in an interview published February 27. “I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”