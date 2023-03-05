Meghan and Harry had an explosive fight that nearly ended their relationship. Photo / Netflix

Prince Harry has revealed details of a fight with his now-wife, Meghan Markle, in which she almost pulled the pin on their relationship.

In his online therapy session with Dr Gabor Maté, the prince opened up about an argument first referenced in his memoir Spare, where Markle threatened to leave him.

According to Page Six, Harry shared that her reaction to his outburst was a wake up call: “I really needed that,” he said. “I needed that pushback” and the thought of “losing her”.

The incident occurred when a conversation between the pair “took an unexpected turn”. The prince recalls becoming “touchy” and “snapped” as he got “disproportionately, sloppily angry”.

He revealed that he spoke to Markle so “harshly” that “everything in the room [came] to a stop”.

Taking a moment for the tension to dissipate, he says his now-wife told him “she would never stand for being spoken to like that”.

He said her ability to calmly ask where he learned to speak to someone like that threw him into a reflective mindset: “An understanding of how these things manifest themselves and how we are so much a product of our upbringing.”

The Duke of Sussex went on to call his wife “an exceptional human being” and said he agrees with those who believe Markle “saved” him.

“I was stuck in this world and she was from a different world and helped draw me out,” he said, adding that it was his wife who helped him see that change was possible.

“Yes, my partner is an exceptional human being and I’m eternally grateful for the wisdom and the space that she’s been able to give to me.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US in 2020. Photo / Netflix

Prince Harry and his wife stood down as senior royals in 2020 and made the move to the US where they live in California with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 20 months.







