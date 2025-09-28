“While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however, the image did not contain the duke and duchess.”

The statement follows reports from the Sun alleging the Duke of Sussex had described the 53-minute meeting as “distinctly formal”.

Harry and the King have had a strained relationship since the duke stepped back from official royal duties in 2020.

The private tea is an initial step towards a resolution between the pair, who had reportedly not seen one another since February 2024 – more than a year ago.

US Weekly reports the emotional meeting was arranged after Harry wrote his father a handwritten letter “expressing his desire to reconnect”.

“They were catching up personally about the children and what has been going on with Charles and his health,” a source said.

“Harry started crying and it was very emotional for both of them. They really missed each other.”

Prince Harry’s spokesperson also told the Sun the meeting was “categorically not” designed to undercut the King’s relationship with Prince William.

“Harry is not trying to drive a wedge between the Prince of Wales and the King.”

The brother’s relationship reportedly grew complicated following Harry’s marriage to American actress Meghan Markle.

In his memoir Spare, Harry described an incident where the siblings came to blows after William described Meghan as “rude” and “abrasive”.