Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labelled "losers" by a media outlet. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given an unflattering new title, with the Hollywood Reporter labelling them two of the “biggest losers” in pop culture this year.

The outlet has released a celebrity power ranking, designating the likes of Taylor Swift and Margot Robbie as “winners” and the Sussexes, Elon Musk and Ezra Miller as “losers”.

The insult comes after a tumultuous year for Harry and Meghan, following the collapse of their deal with Spotify, a drop in donations to their charity Archewell, and unflattering portrayals on TV shows Family Guy and South Park.

2023 Winners: Taylor Swift, Jenna Ortega, Margot Robbie



2023 Losers: Elon Musk, Ezra Miller, Harry & Meghan



Do you agree? https://t.co/V0odDnJ77L — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 8, 2023

The Hollywood Reporter’s James Hibberd wrote, “After a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography (Spare - even the title is a pouty gripe) and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped - and South Park was the pin.”

The ruthless description continues, “Still, all the scorn and mockery beats otherwise having to attend 200-plus official royal family engagements a year, which sounds hellish.”

He added the couple hadn’t succeeded in “cashing in on their celebrity status in the States” after moving to the US in 2020.

Along with Harry and Meghan, the TV show Yellowstone, Disney, and AI characters also ended up on the outlet’s list of “losers”, while Barbie creator Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were declared “winners”.

Last month, the names of two senior royals reportedly to blame for the racism scandal within the monarchy were revealed in an “error” in the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s Endgame.

The accusations came from Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, during which they claimed there had been “concerns” from the royals about the colour of their child’s skin ahead of the birth of Prince Archie.

The names of the senior royals were reportedly revealed in a private letter from Meghan to King Charles after the interview, and then published only in the Dutch version of the book, released this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation suffered a loss of $17m in donations this year. Photo / AP

Scobie says it was a “translation error”, but the book’s translator has rejected the accusation.

Sources close to Harry and Meghan say the pair “never intended” for the senior royals in question to be “publicly identified”.

It comes after the Sussexes’ charity Archewell saw donations plummet this year, bringing in US$11 million ($17.93m) less in annual donations than its first year, according to its annual financial report.