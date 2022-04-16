Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rare public display of affection. Video / ig23_pao via Instagram

Prince Harry and wife Meghan have put on a loved-up display at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands overnight.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off formalities for the international sporting event – which was founded by Harry in 2014 – at the Zuiderpark event in The Hague, Netherlands on Saturday night, local time.

Meghan, 40, gave a rousing speech as she introduced her husband to the stage, declaring: "I could not love or respect him more."

She added: "I know that all of you feel the same because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and 10 years of military service.

The Sussexes looked more loved up than ever at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. Photo / Getty Images

"He has also spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you.

"He's the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili. Please welcome my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex."

As he joined his wife onstage, Harry, 37, thanked his "love" for the introduction, before the two later shared a kiss at the packed-out stadium attended by more than 500 competitors from 20 nations and their families.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the Invictus Games 2020 Opening Ceremony at Zuiderpark on April 16, 2022 in The Hague. Photo / Getty Images

"You know we stand with you. The world is united with you and still you deserve more," Harry said.

"My hope is that these events, this event, creates the opportunity in how we as a global community can better show up for you."

It comes after reports the couple held "secret talks" with the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla on Thursday, before their official arrival in Holland.

It marked their first joint UK trip since they quit royal duty in March 2020.

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan smiled and waved back at stunned visitors who were at Windsor for the traditional Maundy Thursday ceremony.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the Invictus Games 2020 Opening Ceremony at Zuiderpark on April 16, 2022 in The Hague. Photo / Getty Images

One onlooker told the publication: "I couldn't believe it when I saw who it was. We waved and they waved back.

"They looked happy and relaxed and waved to everyone on the bus. Charles and the Queen were at Windsor Castle at the same time so they must have met them both.

"It was quite the sight. We knew we might see Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the ceremony but never believed we would bump in to Harry and Meghan."

It is understood Harry had reached out to offer an "olive branch" to his family.

"Harry contacted his father and said he was coming over with Meghan and he wanted to meet," an insider told The Sun. "Charles maintains that Harry is a much-loved son and is always welcome to come back and visit.

"The Queen agreed to see them both, but only after he had met Charles first. Charles wants to heal things with his son and his daughter-in-law and ultimately wants to meet his grandchildren."