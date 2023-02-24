Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are less popular in the US than Prince Andrew. Photo / Getty Images

A new poll has revealed that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have now been rated less popular than the disgraced Duke of York, Prince Andrew.

This comes hot on the heels of South Park’s brutal episode which ridiculed the Sussexes, portraying them on a Worldwide Privacy Tour and promoting the Prince of Canada’s Waaagh, a parody of Prince Harry’s Spare.

Prince Andrew has a rating of -2, according to The Sun. Photo / Getty Images

In the last two months, the Prince’s approval rating has plummeted 48 points to -10, while his wife is down 40 points to -17, according to a survey done just a few days after the South Park episode hit screens.

Prince Andrew on the other hand, while still in the hot seat after his New York legal battle against sex accuser Virginia Giuffre, has a rating of -2, according to The Sun.

Following the controversial South Park episode, sources say the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly “upset and overwhelmed” by her depiction in the series.

However, a spokesperson for the Sussexes has recently slammed rumours that the couple were going to sue the cartoon’s creators, labelling the headlines “boring and baseless”.

This follows a comment made by UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace yesterday, slamming the Prince for “boasting” about the number of people he killed in Afghanistan in his memoir Spare.

He said Harry had “let down” his former Army colleagues by publicly revealing his Taliban kill count.