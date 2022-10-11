Prince Harry gives rare update on Archie and Lilibet

The prince found similarities between his son and the four year old he spoke to this week. Photo / Twitter @Wellchild

Prince Harry is a doting father to not only his two children but his furry pals.

The Duke of Sussex had a very special video call with the winners of this year's WellChild Awards and gave them an update on Archie, 3, Lilibet,1, and their three support dogs.

While Harry was unable to attend the event as it occurred on the same day his grandmother the Queen died, he was able to have a heartfelt talk with the winners, 4-year-old Henry Waines and his parents, Shevonne and Ben.

Appearing via video link, the duke told the youngster they share the same name, "My name is Henry. Well, everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why", before going on to share an update on his children.

When the 4-year-old – who won the inspirational child aged 4 to 7 category – asked the duke: "How are Archie and Lilibet doing?" Harry responded: "They're doing great. Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great."

He also told the youngster: "You sound just like my son Archie. The same little squeaky voice. I love it."

Speaking at his home in Montecito, where he lives with the Duchess of Sussex, 41, and their children, Harry appeared moved during the call when he was told by one of his fans he would have made his late mum Diana proud.

WellChild Award winner Evelyn talks to WellChild Patron, The Duke of Sussex about being a Diana Children’s Nurse & the families she has supported.



Evelyn’s award was presented to her at the #WellChildAwards, in association with @GSK



Full video at https://t.co/5xQU2pJw4F pic.twitter.com/UXhot2kqqX — WellChild (@WellChild) October 11, 2022

He also told the winner about his three "emotional support dogs".

Harry, 38, opened up about the importance of his black Labrador, Pula, as well as rescue beagles Guy and Mia.

The duke said about the dogs: "Between the three of them they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems for us every day.

"But they're also emotional support dogs – 100 per cent! When they're behaving."

His call was released on Monday, October 10, and showed his conversations with each of the WellChild award winners in turn.

Isabelle Delaney, 13, named inspirational young person aged 12 to 14, and her family, who live in the West Midlands, were joined on the call by the teenager's labradoodle Hope.

Tony Hudgell – who was so badly abused at the hands of his birth parents that he had to have his legs amputated – was also on the call, in recognition of the 8-year-old raising more than £1.7 million ($3.37m) for Evelina Children's Hospital with his challenge of walking every day of June in 2020 on his prosthetic legs.

- Additional reporting by BANG! Showbiz