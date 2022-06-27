According to Diana's biographer, Andrew Morton, Harry says that he never makes a decision without referring it to his mother in a spiritual sense. Photos / Getty Images

A royal expert has claimed Prince Harry never makes a decision without consulting his mother's spirit.

Speaking to The Mirror's podcast, Pod Save the Queen, Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton discussed how the Duke of Sussex maintains a bond with his late mother.

"I think that Diana's influence has lasted longer than anybody thought because her torchbearers in life, William and Harry, have not forgotten her and have held concerts in her memory," the author said.

Princes William and Harry have worked hard to keep their mother's memory alive. Photo / Getty Images

"Harry himself says that he never makes a decision without referring it to her in a spiritual sense.

"She marked a turning point in the way the Royal Family behaved and through her behaviour helped to modernise and make more human the royal family.

"So it wasn't big handbags, white gloves and stand-offish. It was more touchy-feely than it had ever been in the past. So she made the Royal Family more relevant to modern times."

Princess Diana is credited with creating a warmer, more relevant Royal Family. Photo / Getty Images

Morton went on to reveal that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had been planning to quit the monarchy a long time before the news was actually decided.

The writer claimed the Duke was having conversations with Oprah Winfrey in a London hotel in November 2018, six months after he and Meghan tied the knot.

"So they were thinking about a different direction of travel pretty early on," he said.

Meghan and Harry's plan to step down as senior royals was being plotted early on in their relationship, says Morton. Photo / Getty Images

"The irony is they had been given the keys to the first-class lounge when Prince Harry was given the position of Youth Ambassador to the Commonwealth.

"This was effectively the Queen's way of saying, 'You do the rest of the world, leave William and Catherine to do the UK where they will eventually be the Heads of State.'"

Harry previously opened up about his mother's death and the trauma it caused him.

In the documentary series The Me You Can't See, the royal explained he suffered anxiety and severe panic attacks from ages 28 to 32.

He said he turned to alcohol and drugs to "mask" his emotions and to "feel less like I was feeling".

"Before I even left the house I was pouring with sweat. I was in fight or flight mode."