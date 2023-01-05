Prince Harry makes an explosive claim he was attacked by brother Prince William in his new memoir 'Spare'. AP

Prince Harry makes an explosive claim he was attacked by brother Prince William in his new memoir 'Spare'. AP

Prince Harry has revealed he “snapped” and became “sloppily angry” during a “cruel” fight with his wife, Meghan.

In a leaked extract of Spare obtained by US Weekly, the Duke of Sussex admitted he snapped at her during a conversation one night after he “took something the wrong way”.

“Maybe the wine went to my head. Maybe the weeks of battling the press had worn me down. For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy,” he wrote in his highly anticipated memoir.

“Then angry. Disproportionately, sloppily angry.”

Harry and Meghan also recently released their bombshell six-part docuseries. Photo / Netflix

Harry explained he had been “oversensitive” at the time.

“I just thought: ‘Why’s she having a go at me? I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly [and] cruelly,” he wrote.

“As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop. The gravy stopped bubbling, the molecules of air stopped orbiting. Even Nina Simone seemed to pause.”

Harry recalled that the former Suits actress simply walked out of the room, and he found her “a full 15 minutes” later sitting alone in their bedroom.

“She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she would never stand for being spoken to like that. I nodded. She wanted to know where it came from,” Harry said.

“I don’t know. [She asked,] ‘Where did you ever hear a man speak like that to a woman? Did you overhear adults speak that way when you were growing up?’ I cleared my throat, looked away [and responded], ‘Yes.’”

The couple at the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in NYC last month. Photo / Getty Images

Harry then revealed she laid down the law, telling him she would not “tolerate” a partner speaking to her in that way.

“She wasn’t going to raise children in an atmosphere of anger or disrespect. She laid it all out, super clear,” Harry wrote, adding that he “knew” his furious response had come from somewhere “deep inside, somewhere that needed to be excavated”.

“It was obviously that I could use some help with the job,” Harry added.

It was at that point, he said, that Meghan encouraged him to “try again” with therapy after unsuccessful previous attempts.

The latest leak comes just hours after it emerged that Harry will claim William physically attacked him during a furious argument over his marriage to Meghan.

The explosive excerpt describes the incident in which William allegedly “grabbed” Harry by the collar and “knocked” him to the ground, leaving him with an injury.

He also claims in the book that William and his wife Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear the infamous Nazi costume to a party in 2005, and “howled with laughter” when he suggested it.

While every precaution had been taken to avoid leaks from the Duke of Sussex’s book, The Guardian managed to obtain a copy days before its release, which will be next Wednesday, local time.

The book was also accidentally – and briefly – released in bookstores in Spain yesterday.